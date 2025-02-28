Exhibit at McMichael gallery to feature life’s changes in Nunavut village

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com ​A new exhibit at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection will feature works that showcase societal changes in Kinngait, an Inuit hamlet in Nunavut, during the past five decades. The exhibit, titled Worlds on Paper: Drawings from Kinngait, will open on March 8 at the McMichael gallery, located in Kleinburg, Ont., a village just north of Toronto. The McMichael gallery has held in trust more than 90,000 Kinngait drawings in its archives since the 1990s. Many of these drawings have never been shown outside of the Kinngait community, which was known as Cape Dorset until its name change in 2020. Emily Laurent Henderson, McMichael’s associate curator of Indigenous arts and culture, has curated the upcoming exhibit, which will run until Aug. 24. Henderson…



