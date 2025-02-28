Indigenous language showcased on new West Coast bus stop signs, a first for BC Transit

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa West Coast, BC – BC Transit has incorporated Nuu-chah-nulth language on all the new bus stop signs within the refreshed West Coast Transit System, a historical first for the province’s official transit service provider. Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet First Nation) language keepers Marge Touchie (ʔaʔasmacy̓ak) and Jeneva Touchie (Čakʷaasiqḥw̓iłim) worked on the translations for stops within Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ traditional territory. “It’s an honour to share language within our community, it connects us and shows that representation matters,” said Jeneva in a written statement. Prior to the bus stop signage, Jeneva and Marge also supported the translation of street names within the municipality of Ucluelet and provided the Ucluelet Co-op with words and phrases for displays. “Bit by bit we are incorporating more language within our…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice