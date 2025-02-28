National News
Supreme Court dismisses appeal from Saskatchewan government involving Métis group

February 28, 2025 2 views

-CP-The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from the Saskatchewan government over a lawsuit alleging a Métis organization wasn’t consulted over uranium exploration permits. The unanimous ruling lets Métis Nation Saskatchewan proceed with its legal action against the province, after permits were granted three years ago in northwest Saskatchewan near Patterson Lake. The court says it was not an abuse of process for Métis Nation Saskatchewan to sue the province on the issue. The organization filed a claim in 2021 against the province arguing it had Aboriginal title and rights to the land. Saskatchewan argued the claims were an abuse of process, as Métis Nation Saskatchewan has other lawsuits against the province over consultation issues. A Court of King’s Bench judge sided with Saskatchewan and struck portions of…

