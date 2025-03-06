National News
Accusations over trade dispute dominate first day of Manitoba legislature sitting

March 6, 2025 38 views

By Steve Lambert -CP-Politicians accused each other of failing to stand up against U.S. tariffs Wednesday as the Manitoba legislature reconvened after a winter break. Josh Guenter, a member of the Opposition Progressive Conservatives, pointed to a recent opinion poll by Ipsos-Reid that suggested 43 per cent of people aged 18 to 34 would consider annexation if offered U.S. citizenship and conversion of Canadian financial assets to U.S. dollars. “Today, Canadian household debt is 85 per cent higher than American household debt, and the average Canadian earns 30 per cent less than his American counterpart,” Guenter said. “No wonder then, that so many Canadians have lost hope and a recent poll showed that 43 per cent of Canadians of my generation see no issue with becoming American. I love Canada…

