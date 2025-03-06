‘A passion project’: Tse’K’wa executive director on Lego contest win

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The recent winner of the City of Fort St. John’s Lego building contest says it was ‘a passion project’ to build the replica of a historical cave. Alyssa Currie, executive director of the Tse’K’wa Heritage Society, says she always had a fondness for the nearly century old building toy, created in the 1930s in Denmark. “I have two young nephews who have recently graduated from [toddler blocks] Duplo to Lego,” said Currie. “I’ve been using [them] as an excuse to buy Lego toys for myself. “It has reignited my love of Lego. [I am] really enjoying the creative and imaginative play that comes with this toy.” With this in mind, she knew just what she wanted…