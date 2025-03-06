‘We lost our way’: Manitoba Tories sorry after rejecting landfill search for women

By Brittany Hobson The interim leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives apologized Wednesday to the families of two slain First Nations women after refusing to search a landfill for their remains and touting the decision in a provincial election campaign ad. Wayne Ewasko offered an “unconditional” apology in the house to the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. “We lost our way in regards to empathy and also lost our way in regards to closure being brought forward to the families of the victims,” he said. “We will … be better as a party moving forward, and you have my word on that.” Potential human remains were discovered last week at the Winnipeg-area landfill. It’s believed the remains of Harris and Myran ended up at the Prairie Green landfill in…



