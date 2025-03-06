National News
ticker

‘We lost our way’: Manitoba Tories sorry after rejecting landfill search for women

March 6, 2025 37 views

By Brittany Hobson The interim leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives apologized Wednesday to the families of two slain First Nations women after refusing to search a landfill for their remains and touting the decision in a provincial election campaign ad. Wayne Ewasko offered an “unconditional” apology in the house to the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. “We lost our way in regards to empathy and also lost our way in regards to closure being brought forward to the families of the victims,” he said. “We will … be better as a party moving forward, and you have my word on that.” Potential human remains were discovered last week at the Winnipeg-area landfill. It’s believed the remains of Harris and Myran ended up at the Prairie Green landfill in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders voice concern and anger over Trump tariffs

March 6, 2025 39

By John Woodside, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Threats of tariffs and economically coerced…

Read more
National News

New book interprets Piikani and Secwepemc rock paintings

March 6, 2025 36

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com ​Piikani Nation Elder Harley Bastien calls technology “a…

Read more