National News
ticker

Indigenous leaders take a historic step toward a permanent seat at the table in Canada’s governance

March 6, 2025 39 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A new era in Canadian governance unfolded today as the federal government announced the creation of a permanent national space for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples, furthering its commitment to reconciliation and inclusive governance. The building at 100 Wellington Street and 119 Sparks Street, in the centre of Canada’s Parliamentary Precinct in Ottawa, will serve as a hub for Indigenous leaders, governments, institutions, and organizations to hold intergovernmental discussions and organize events. “This space is more than just a physical structure. It represents the place we as First Nations are reclaiming as our rightful seat at the table,” Cindy Woodhouse of the Assembly of First Nations said at the event. The national space was formalized with the signing of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders voice concern and anger over Trump tariffs

March 6, 2025 38

By John Woodside, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Threats of tariffs and economically coerced…

Read more
National News

New book interprets Piikani and Secwepemc rock paintings

March 6, 2025 36

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com ​Piikani Nation Elder Harley Bastien calls technology “a…

Read more