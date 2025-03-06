Indigenous leaders take a historic step toward a permanent seat at the table in Canada’s governance

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A new era in Canadian governance unfolded today as the federal government announced the creation of a permanent national space for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples, furthering its commitment to reconciliation and inclusive governance. The building at 100 Wellington Street and 119 Sparks Street, in the centre of Canada’s Parliamentary Precinct in Ottawa, will serve as a hub for Indigenous leaders, governments, institutions, and organizations to hold intergovernmental discussions and organize events. “This space is more than just a physical structure. It represents the place we as First Nations are reclaiming as our rightful seat at the table,” Cindy Woodhouse of the Assembly of First Nations said at the event. The national space was formalized with the signing of…



