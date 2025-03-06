National News
ticker

Most Greenlanders are Lutheran, 300 years after a missionary brought the faith to the remote island

March 6, 2025 52 views

By Luis Andres Henao NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Most Greenlanders are proudly Inuit, having survived and thrived in one of most remote and climatically inhospitable places on Earth. And they’re Lutheran. About 90% of the 57,000 Greenlanders identify as Inuit and the vast majority of them belong to the Lutheran Church today, more than 300 years after a Danish missionary brought that branch of Christianity to the world’s largest island. For many, their devotion to ritual and tradition is as much a part of what it means to be a Greenlander as is their fierce deference to the homeland. The one so many want U.S. President Donald Trump to understand is not for sale despite his threats to seize it. Greenland is huge — about three times the size of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders voice concern and anger over Trump tariffs

March 6, 2025 39

By John Woodside, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Threats of tariffs and economically coerced…

Read more
National News

New book interprets Piikani and Secwepemc rock paintings

March 6, 2025 36

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com ​Piikani Nation Elder Harley Bastien calls technology “a…

Read more