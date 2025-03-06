National News
ticker

New book interprets Piikani and Secwepemc rock paintings

March 6, 2025 34 views

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com ​Piikani Nation Elder Harley Bastien calls technology “a double-edged sword,” but he’s quick to say that the DStretch software enhancement program is a positive thing. The program allowed Bastien and other Elders to interpret paintings on rocks in southwestern Alberta and southeastern British Columbia. Bastien is one of about 30 Elders who collaborated with former Parks Canada archeologist Brad Himour on the book Forgotten Dreams: A New Look at Ancient Rock Art Sites. Himour took photographs of the rock art and used NASA-developed DStretch technology to enhance even the faded parts of the pictographs. Elders were able to view the photographs and provide interpretations. Recording events on stone is one of many traditions impacted when Europeans arrived on Indigenous lands, said Bastien….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders voice concern and anger over Trump tariffs

March 6, 2025 35

By John Woodside, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Threats of tariffs and economically coerced…

Read more
National News

Most Greenlanders are Lutheran, 300 years after a missionary brought the faith to the remote island

March 6, 2025 51

By Luis Andres Henao NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Most Greenlanders are proudly Inuit, having survived and…

Read more