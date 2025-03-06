National News
Indigenous leaders voice concern and anger over Trump tariffs

March 6, 2025 38 views

By John Woodside, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Threats of tariffs and economically coerced annexation are being rebuffed by Indigenous  leaders, who are calling for special consideration for the rights and  needs of Indigenous Peoples as Canada feels its way through the trade  war. Cindy Woodhouse, the Assembly of  First Nations National Chief, said the tariffs and threats from Trump  are “unacceptable,” but added that Canada “will not defeat Trump’s  colonialism with more colonialism in our country.” She  gave her remarks while celebrating a dedicated building for Indigenous  leaders and governments in the parliamentary precinct. At  a press conference on Tuesday, Indigenous leaders signed the agreement  that would hand over 100 Wellington Street in Ottawa. That building was  at one time the American embassy, a coincidence not lost…

