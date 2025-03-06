National News
Yukon says cyanide-contaminated water may have been released at mine cleanup

March 6, 2025 39 views

-CP-The Yukon government says it has been informed of an “unauthorized discharge of cyanide-impacted water” at the site of last summer’s mine disaster north of Mayo. An update from the government says the court-appointed receiver running the cleanup operation at the Eagle Gold mine says a pipe leak was identified on Feb. 17. The government says the receiver initiated repairs and originally believed the water hadn’t spilled from a lined containment area, so didn’t immediately report it. Officials now estimate that about 150,000 litres of the contaminated water may have been released into the environment. The government says water quality data collected at nearby Haggart Creek on Feb. 17 and 18 found elevated cyanide, cobalt, copper and nitrite close to the mine site, but that returned to previous levels within…

