Another earthquake felt on B.C.’s south coast, third in two weeks

March 6, 2025 60 views

-CP-Another earthquake has shaken Victoria, becoming at least the third felt in British Columbia’s capital in less than two weeks. Earthquakes Canada says the magnitude 3.9 earthquake occurred about 58 kilometres south of Victoria, at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday. It says the quake was 42 kilometres deep and was centred near the end of the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state. The agency says the tremor was “lightly felt” in Victoria and there are no reports of damage. It’s the latest in a series of earthquakes for the south coast, including a 4.7 magnitude tremor on Feb. 21 that was widely felt in major population centres including Victoria and Vancouver. On Monday, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake woke up some residents of Victoria early in the morning. This report by The Canadian…

