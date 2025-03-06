Uncategorized

Feds create Indigenous safe space on Parliament Hill

March 6, 2025 32 views

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the interest of creating a national space for Indigenous people on Canada’s Parliamentary district, the federal government signed a letter of intent and collaboration framework Tuesday that the government says will solidify the permanent First Nations, Inuit and Métis presence in the heart of the Parliamentary Precinct. The letter of intent was signed by Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed, and Metis National Council President Victoria Pruden. The space, located at 100 Wellington Street and 119 Sparks Street, is in the heart of the Parliamentary Precinct in Ottawa and is expected to provide a place for Indigenous governments, institutions and organizations to conduct intergovernmental meetings and host events,…

