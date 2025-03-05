National News
The Latest: Trump grants monthlong exemption for US automakers from new tariffs on imports

March 5, 2025

-CP-President Donald Trump is granting a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for U.S. automakers, as worries persist that the newly launched trade war could crush domestic manufacturing. Mayors from four major cities testified Wednesday in Congress as Republicans take aim at “sanctuary cities,” arguing that they impede the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda and protect people who are in the United States illegally. And a federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from drastically cutting medical research funding that many scientists say will endanger patients and cost jobs. Here’s the latest: Justice Department opens investigation into antisemitism at the University of California The U.S. Department of Justice says it has opened a civil rights investigation into claims that the University of California…

