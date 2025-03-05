CP NewsAlert: Manitoba Tories apologize to victims’ families in landfill search case

By Brittany Hobson -CP-The interim leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives has apologized to the families of two slain First Nations women for declining to search a landfill for their remains. Wayne Ewasko made the apology in the house to the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, following last week’s discovery of potential human remains at the Winnipeg-area landfill. Ewasko says the party acted without empathy and lost its way in providing closure to the families. It’s believed the remains of Harris and Myran ended up at the landfill in May 2022. The Progressive Conservatives were in government at the time, and the families presented them with a feasibility study for a search after police refused due to safety concerns. The Tories later cited the same reasons for not moving…



