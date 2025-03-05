National News
ticker

Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Defending First Nations Economic Rights Amid U.S Tariffs

March 5, 2025 35 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Some Indigenous organizations across Canada have begun cutting business trips to the U.S. other Indigenous business owners are sourcing out made in Canada suppliers while the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and two of Ontario’s largest First Nation organizations are defending First Nations Economic Rights in wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff hit. U.S. President Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on imports has hit on all imports from Canada and Mexico into the U.S.. Assembly of First Nations National (AFN) Chief Cindy Woodhouse is warning First Nations need to be at any table discussing American tariffs. She said Trump tariffs affecting natural resources need First Nations at the table. Trump’s announcement comes as provinces are looking to ramp up resource extraction, including oil, natural gas and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The Latest: Trump grants monthlong exemption for US automakers from new tariffs on imports

March 5, 2025 36

-CP-President Donald Trump is granting a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from…

Read more
National News

CP NewsAlert: Manitoba Tories apologize to victims’ families in landfill search case

March 5, 2025 31

By Brittany Hobson -CP-The interim leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives has apologized to the families of…

Read more