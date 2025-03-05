The Latest: The world reacts to Trump’s ‘swift and unrelenting action’ as president

-CP-President Donald Trump vowed more “swift and unrelenting action” reorienting the nation’s economy, immigration and foreign policy in an unyielding address before Congress as Democratic lawmakers showed their dissent with placards calling out “lies.” One elderly congressman faces possible censure after he was ejected for shaking his cane and shouting that Trump has no mandate to cut Medicaid. The fallout continues after Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin as the U.S. faced the threat of rekindled inflation and paralyzing uncertainty for business. And Greenland’s prime minister declared Wednesday that “Greenland is ours” and cannot be taken or bought in defiance of a message from Trump, who said that while…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice