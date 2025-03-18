Carney hopes recovering remains from Winnipeg landfill bring families closure

-CP-Prime Minister Mark Carney says he hopes recovering the remains of two First Nations women murdered by a serial killer from a Manitoba landfill brings closure to their families. RCMP have confirmed two sets of remains discovered at the Prairie Green landfill in the past month belong to Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. A search of the Winnipeg-area landfill began in December in the hopes of finding the two women killed in 2022 by Jeremy Skibicki. He was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the slayings of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women. A trial heard that he targeted them at homeless shelters in Winnipeg and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins. Carney says he wanted to recognize the gruesome discovery and pay tribute to the women’s…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice