Land defenders appeal sentences, arguing judge erred during Trans Mountain pipeline trial

March 18, 2025 40 views

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Three land defenders who were convicted for opposing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) in Secwépemcúl’ecw are appealing their sentences. During a hearing in “Vancouver” earlier this month, a lawyer representing the trio asked the B.C. Court of Appeal to re-examine their convictions, arguing their sentencing judge had made a series of unfair errors against them during their trial. Benjamin Isitt said the appellants — Secwépemc land defender April Thomas, Nlaka’pamux land defender Red Deer Billie Pierre, and settler-ally Romilly Cavanaugh, a former TMX worker — were upholding Indigenous law when they were arrested. “They believe they had legal duties in these circumstances,” Isitt told a three-judge appeal panel on March 3, “arising from Secwépemc and Nlakaʼpamux laws to protect the sacred…

