Seven sacred teachings: NL Indigenous artist uses painting to pass down knowledge

March 19, 2025 2 views

By Anasophie Vallee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram An Indigenous artist from NL is using her artwork to share her knowledge. “I was in my twenties before I learned about the Seven Sacred Teachings, and now I live by them faithfully,” explained Brittany Wiseman. Wiseman is the Mi’kmaq artist commissioned by the Miawpukek Mi’kamawey Mawi’omi to create a piece of artwork for the Confederation Building. The artwork, titled “Powwow Serenity,” illustrates the Seven Sacred Teachings with corresponding images on each wigwam in the background. It was unveiled at a ceremony on March 15. The Seven Sacred Teachings The Seven Sacred Teachings, or Teachings of the Seven Grandfathers, are a set of guiding principles on human conduct towards others, including love, respect, courage, honesty, wisdom, humility, and truth. “I decided…

