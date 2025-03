Seven sacred teachings: NL Indigenous artist uses painting to pass down knowledge

By Anasophie Vallee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram An Indigenous artist from NL is using her artwork to share her knowledge. “I was in my twenties before I learned about the Seven Sacred Teachings, and now I live by them faithfully,” explained Brittany Wiseman. Wiseman is the Mi’kmaq artist commissioned by the Miawpukek Mi’kamawey Mawi’omi to create a piece of artwork for the Confederation Building. The artwork, titled “Powwow Serenity,” illustrates the Seven Sacred Teachings with corresponding images on each wigwam in the background. It was unveiled at a ceremony on March 15. The Seven Sacred Teachings The Seven Sacred Teachings, or Teachings of the Seven Grandfathers, are a set of guiding principles on human conduct towards others, including love, respect, courage, honesty, wisdom, humility, and truth. “I decided…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page