National News
ticker

CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ is unflinching in its White House coverage in the shadow of Trump’s $20B lawsuit

March 19, 2025 2 views

By David Bauder NEW YORK (AP) — As CBS corporate leaders ponder settling President Donald Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit against the network’s “60 Minutes,” America’s storied newsmagazine has produced some fast and hard-hitting stories critical of the new administration in every episode since Trump was inaugurated. The latest was Sunday, when CBS News helped pay for a performance featuring non-white middle and high school musicians who had won a contest and with it, the right to play with the U.S. Marine Corps Band. The original concert, however, was canceled because of Trump’s executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Correspondent Scott Pelley narrated six of the show’s seven stories since Trump’s inauguration, including Sunday’s. He examined the administration’s policies toward Ukraine and tariffs, looked at changes in the Justice…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Delight in Arviat as Inuit Child First initiative extended

March 19, 2025 1

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News Good news is always certain to put…

Read more
National News

Seven sacred teachings: NL Indigenous artist uses painting to pass down knowledge

March 19, 2025 3

By Anasophie Vallee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram An Indigenous artist from NL is using…

Read more