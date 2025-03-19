Delight in Arviat as Inuit Child First initiative extended

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News Good news is always certain to put a smile on people’s faces. Arviat Mayor Joe Savikataaq Jr. said he was pleasantly surprised when news came down that the Inuit Child First Initiative had been extended for another year. He wasn’t too optimistic for awhile because no one knew what was going on and no information was being released about the program, he said. “Parliament was prorogued and still is prorogued (as of last week) but now, among many announcements made, we find out the program will be continued for another year,” said Savikataaq. “That’s definitely very good news for Arviat. Any money that you get for the community, no matter where it’s coming from or what purpose it’s for: it’s always…



