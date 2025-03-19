With new youth centre in Kangiqsujuaq opening, there’s still work for Nunavik, director says

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Nunavik Youth Houses Association celebrated its 20th anniversary with the completion of a brand new youth centre in Kangiqsujuaq. Nunavik Youth Houses Association director Tuniq Ningiuruvik says more funding and sponsors should come forward to help Nunavik create more youth houses. (Photo credit of Tuniq Ningiuruvik/Facebook) Youth houses are “very important,” the association’s director general Tuniq Ningiuruvik said in an interview from his home in Quaqtaq. The association was created by the Nunavut Regional Board of Health and Social Services to create youth houses and provide youth services across the region. “Youth don’t have a lot of places to go to. It is the arena and that’s about it,” Ningiuruvik said. Youth houses are for children and teens between the ages of…



