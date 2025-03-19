National News
Cost of Hudson’s Bay redevelopment in Winnipeg to double, says First Nations group

March 19, 2025

By Brittany Hobson A First Nations-led project to redevelop the former Hudson’s Bay Co. building in downtown Winnipeg to advance reconciliation has doubled in cost. The Southern Chiefs’ Organization says the price tag is currently at $310 million, more than double the original estimate of $130 million. Grand Chief Jerry Daniels says the rise in cost is related to supply chain pressures, inflation and U.S. tariff threats on construction materials. The six-storey building is to be transformed to include 200 affordable housing units for First Nations citizens, restaurants and office and retail spaces for entrepreneurs. The original project included a health centre offering Western and traditional medicine, but Daniels says that’s being re-examined due to rising costs. Daniels says the project is expected to be completed in 2028. This report…

