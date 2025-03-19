Poilievre says he wants to greenlight Ring of Fire mining permits within six months

By Rianna Lim Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he’ll “set a deadline” to approve all federal permits for mining in northwestern Ontario’s Ring of Fire region within six months. Poilievre said that a Conservative government would also commit $1 billion over three years to building a road network to link the mining sites to Ontario’s highway network and First Nations communities in the area. “We will make this money available by cutting foreign aid, bureaucracy, consultants, and other Liberal waste to free up money for productive investments,” he said. Poilievre was at a construction firm in Sudbury, Ont., Wednesday, as all parties are preparing for an expected federal election call possibly just days away, a campaign in which developing Canada’s resources will be a key issue. The Ring of…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice