National News
ticker

Poilievre says he wants to greenlight Ring of Fire mining permits within six months

March 19, 2025 23 views

By Rianna Lim Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he’ll “set a deadline” to approve all federal permits for mining in northwestern Ontario’s Ring of Fire region within six months. Poilievre said that a Conservative government would also commit $1 billion over three years to building a road network to link the mining sites to Ontario’s highway network and First Nations communities in the area. “We will make this money available by cutting foreign aid, bureaucracy, consultants, and other Liberal waste to free up money for productive investments,” he said. Poilievre was at a construction firm in Sudbury, Ont., Wednesday, as all parties are preparing for an expected federal election call possibly just days away, a campaign in which developing Canada’s resources will be a key issue. The Ring of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa provides $20M for B.C.’s forest sector amid softwood duties, trade war

March 19, 2025 26

OTTAWA-CP-The federal government is providing about $20 million in funding to support British Columbia’s forestry sector,…

Read more
National News

With new youth centre in Kangiqsujuaq opening, there’s still work for Nunavik, director says

March 19, 2025 24

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Nunavik Youth Houses Association celebrated its 20th anniversary…

Read more