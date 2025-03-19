National News
Ottawa provides $20M for B.C.’s forest sector amid softwood duties, trade war

March 19, 2025

OTTAWA-CP-The federal government is providing about $20 million in funding to support British Columbia’s forestry sector, part of Ottawa’s effort to bolster the economy amid the Canada-U. S. trade war. Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says it’s more important than ever to support the sector, which is subject to American duties on softwood lumber and now faces the additional threat of steep tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. A statement from Natural Resources Canada says the funding will support 67 projects to help boost the competitiveness and resilience of the sector. About $11.3 million will flow through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation program for six projects that are adopting new technologies and focusing on product innovation to diversify revenue. More than $7 million will go through the Indigenous Forestry Initiative…

