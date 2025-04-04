National News
ticker

In tree rings, Concordia researchers peer into Quebec’s 19th century climate

April 4, 2025 47 views

By Jordan Omstead -CP-Quebec tree rings dating back nearly 200 years indicate snowpack in the Gaspésie mountains has declined considerably in recent decades, Concordia University researchers suggest in a study that could give further insight into dwindling caribou herds and hydro energy forecasts. The tree ring study goes back to 1822, extending by more than 100 years the records otherwise kept by local weather stations and river gauges. It underlines how climate change has already reshaped the region, the study said. “This reconstruction may prove useful for wildlife, fisheries and hydroelectric reservoir management,” said the study, published in Journal of Hydrology: Regional Studies. By studying the tree rings in the Sainte-Anne River basin, the researchers say they observed a climate-change linked decline in extreme spring river flows and snowpack levels…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Grand River Conservation Authority warns of flooding as high river flows head downstream

April 4, 2025 42

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a flood warning for Six Nations of the…

Read more
National News

$2M deal reached in lawsuit over young woman’s death at North Dakota jail in 2020

April 4, 2025 50

By Jack Dura BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $2 million agreement has been reached in a…

Read more