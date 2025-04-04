National News
Gits’iis Tribe seeks permanent sacred fire site in Prince Rupert

April 4, 2025

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The hereditary leadership of the Gits’iis Tribe of the Ts’msyen Nation, whose Lax Yuup [tribal lands] the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre occupies, envisions the lot in front of the building becoming a dedicated, permanent site for hosting sacred fire ceremonies. “Before I end my time here on Earth, I want to see a spot where we can bring people together, where you can sit and reflect and connect with other people who have been impacted by residential school and intergenerational trauma,” the Gits’iis Na’aa Sigidyem Hana’ak [matriarch], N’ts’is Xysnath [Isabelle Stewart] told Guu Gaa Jung (Symbia Barnaby). Barnaby, founder of Healing Nation Coaching and Consulting, and a traditional helper, was asked by Stewart and the Sacred Fire Family to help facilitate conversations with…

