National News
ticker

Animated film explores the strength found in the shadow of demons

April 4, 2025 47 views

 By Odette Auger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ​Qaqsoss Naka Wahantuhsis (Fox & the Tiny Demon) is a new animated film directed by award winning animator, director and artist Tara Audibert, who has ties to Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation) through her mother. The film addresses issues of mental health while preserving Indigenous culture and language. It is the first animated feature film in Wolastoqey, an Algonquian language spoken by the Wolastoqiyik (Maliseet/Malecite) people. The film is narrated by Audibert’s great aunt Carole Polchies of Woodstock First Nation, who is one of the few remaining fluent Wolastoquey speakers. Audibert has used her aunt’s voice in other films to tell “Indigenous stories that I’ve heard all my life, and then I animated them.” Audibert has “grown up to appreciate the stories even more….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Grand River Conservation Authority warns of flooding as high river flows head downstream

April 4, 2025 40

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a flood warning for Six Nations of the…

Read more
National News

$2M deal reached in lawsuit over young woman’s death at North Dakota jail in 2020

April 4, 2025 50

By Jack Dura BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $2 million agreement has been reached in a…

Read more