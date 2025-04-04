Animated film explores the strength found in the shadow of demons

By Odette Auger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ​Qaqsoss Naka Wahantuhsis (Fox & the Tiny Demon) is a new animated film directed by award winning animator, director and artist Tara Audibert, who has ties to Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation) through her mother. The film addresses issues of mental health while preserving Indigenous culture and language. It is the first animated feature film in Wolastoqey, an Algonquian language spoken by the Wolastoqiyik (Maliseet/Malecite) people. The film is narrated by Audibert’s great aunt Carole Polchies of Woodstock First Nation, who is one of the few remaining fluent Wolastoquey speakers. Audibert has used her aunt’s voice in other films to tell “Indigenous stories that I’ve heard all my life, and then I animated them.” Audibert has “grown up to appreciate the stories even more….



