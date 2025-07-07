Ontario ‘unleashes’ climate catastrophe as scientists warn Paris Agreement ‘no longer attainable’ Slugline: LJI-ON-ontario-climate-paris-goals

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Brampton resident David Laing was jolted awake at 2 a.m. on November 10, 2024, by an eerie roar tearing through his neighbourhood. “As I’m lying there awake, thinking, I’ve never heard wind so strong before, my phone goes off and it’s a tornado warning saying, you need to seek immediate shelter,” Laing recalls. “This is Brampton? In November? This is not natural. This is not normal.” Laing has been environmentally conscious for most of his life, but that night marked a turning point. A creeping fear set in — not just about one storm, but about the broader trajectory of Ontario and the planet. That fear is absent from the Progressive Conservative (PC) government’s latest budget, Bill 24 , ironically titled…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice