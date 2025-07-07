National News
Reversal on online voting for Kanesatake Elections

July 7, 2025 68 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The officer tasked with managing the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) election has decided to cancel plans to offer voters an online voting option, citing changes in the landscape and the need to shore up faith in the election. “I’ve changed my position, and I think it’s the right decision,” said Graeme Drew, the chief electoral officer, who has been a strong advocate for the inclusion of an online voting option. The Custom Electoral Code that outlines the rules of Kanesatake elections makes no mention of online voting in its text, nor any alternative forms of casting a ballot. Only mail-in ballots and in-person ballots are referred to in the code. However, Drew had expressed his belief that because the…

