Seven homes destroyed by fire on Manitoba First Nation, community’s leadership says

A wildfire in northern Manitoba has destroyed seven homes in a day the chief and council of the local First Nation are calling “horrendous.” Officials of Tataskweyak Cree Nation say in a Facebook post that a fire that ignited northwest of the community on Friday was fanned by strong winds, and that approximately 175 residents have been evacuated east to Gillam, Man. Tataskweyak was evacuated earlier in the fire season and had lifted the order in mid-June, but then had to push back the date when people could return due to problems with its water system. It’s not the only Manitoba community facing another evacuation — 600 residents of Lynn Lake have also been ordered out of their community for the second time this year due to wildfires after town…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice