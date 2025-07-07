Wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C, grows to 245 hectares

The only blaze of note identified by the BC Wildfire Service continued to grow Sunday. The Izman Creek wildfire near Lytton was burning 245 hectares as of Sunday, and the danger remains, as this latest blaze comes just over four years after a wildfire destroyed much of Lytton. Lytton is located in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, which has an evacuation alert in effect for some properties under its jurisdiction due to the Izman Creek wildfire. The regional district also lifted an evacuation alert Friday that had been in effect for properties threatened by the Mount Scatchard wildfire, west of the town of Chase, B.C. An evacuation order from the Neskonlith Indian Band for about 40 properties was downgraded to an alert last week for the Mount Scatchard blaze. There were…



