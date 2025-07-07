Treaty 8 association to create ‘Our Story, Our Wall’ mural on wall targeted by racist graffiti

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The association representing First Nations communities in northeast B.C. is finalizing plans to create a mural on a wall that was targeted by racist vandalism. The Treaty 8 Tribal Association posted to Facebook on June 30th announcing the artwork, entitled ‘Our Mural, Our Story,’ will be painted on its office’s south wall. The wall was the target of swastikas and bigoted messages in February, with mayor Lilia Hansen and provincial Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Christine Boyle offering messages denouncing hate and racism. Treaty 8 executive director Marlene Roy told Energeticcity.ca at the time that “people stay silent” in the face of hatred because racism is “so accepted.” However, Roy said on July 3rd community organizations…
Related Posts
Reversal on online voting for Kanesatake Elections
July 7, 2025 69
By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The officer tasked with managing the…
Ontario ‘unleashes’ climate catastrophe as scientists warn Paris Agreement ‘no longer attainable’ Slugline: LJI-ON-ontario-climate-paris-goals
July 7, 2025 155
By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Brampton resident David Laing was jolted awake…