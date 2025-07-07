National News
Indigenous explainers: What is a smudging ceremony?

July 7, 2025 123 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It is a typical mid-week summer evening in Fort St. John’s downtown core as a group of women file into the Fort St. John Friendship Society to learn and embrace healing in an Indigenous way.. Energeticcity.ca is attending the event as part of a series of articles to celebrate First Nations’ communities, look at traditional practices and appreciate Indigenous culture and history. Smudging is a ceremonial tradition of burning medicinal plants in an effort to cleanse oneself of negative energies in an effort to bring those participating closer to the creator. The workshop was held at the Friendship Society on Thursday, June 26th with 16 participants, and was hosted by Brandi Kennedy of the Friendship Centre and…

