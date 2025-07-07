Judge reserves decision after three days of Moccasin Flats hearings

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A BC Supreme Court judge reserved decision Friday, July 4 in City of Prince George’s third bid to clear a homeless camp out of Moccasin Flats. After not succeeding in 2021 and 2022, the city is seeking an injunction to regain control of the land and refuse anyone the right to camp on the city-owned property if they refuse to apply to or receive an offer from BC Housing for suitable housing with daytime activities. Justice Bruce Elwood heard arguments for much of the previous two days from lawyers for the campers. They said the city has insufficient suitable or accessible housing available for their seven clients and should not have made the court application until it did. The city…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice