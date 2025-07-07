National News
Archeological dig on Lil’wat territory uncovers ancient histories and reframes research relationships

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine Near the Bailey Bridge, about 10 minutes up the road from Mount Currie, archeologists and Lil’wat Nation community members are reshaping what collaborative research can look like. For nearly two decades, Douglas College anthropology instructor Bill Angelbeck has worked alongside the Nation to investigate ancient village sites, often focusing on winter homes known as s7ístken (pronounced “ishkin”)—underground dwellings or “pit houses” traditionally used during winter. Angelbeck and a team of students and volunteer archeologists have just completed a three-week dig as part of a multi-year project that’s working to use archeology and oral history in tandem to create a unified narrative for the Nation. “We called it ‘interweaving narratives,’” Angelbeck explained to Pique. “I see science as producing narratives just with…

