‘I’m not going anywhere’: provincial Indigenous affairs minister rejects calls to resign

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com TORONTO — Ontario’s Indigenous affairs minister says he has no plans to hand over his cabinet portfolios. “I’m not going anywhere,” Greg Rickford said in an interview with Dougall Media after a community event the Kenora-Rainy River MPP held in Ignace on Thursday. Aside from the Indigenous affairs position, Rickford is also Ontario’s Minister of First Nations Economic Reconciliation, and the one responsible for Ring of Fire economic and community partnerships. “I love working with First Nations leadership, I love helping to build bridges between First Nations communities and municipalities,” Rickford continued. “I think what you’ve seen is First Nations leadership come out and be very supportive of the work our government’s doing and very supportive of the work that I’m doing.”…



