Sault-Algoma candidates address challenges of new riding

April 10, 2025 58 views

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star As Canadians prepare for the upcoming federal election, a significant change in electoral geography is reshaping how citizens in Northern Ontario are represented in Ottawa. According to the final report of the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario in 2023, the Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing riding was erased, with surrounding districts absorbing the characteristically rural population. The change in riding boundaries happened because Northern Ontario grew by 2.8 per cent from 2011-2021, while the rest of Ontario grew by 11.2 per cent in the same period. The Sault Ste. Marie riding became Sault Ste. Marie–Algoma and now spans north to include Hornepayne, White River, Dubreuilville and Wawa. East of Sault Ste. Marie. It includes  Missanabie Cree, Michipicoten, Batchewana, Garden River, Batchewana, Serpent River and…

