‘We made it through the night’: New Secwépemc children’s book teaches about grief and loss

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A new children’s book by author Stanley (T’ult) Daniels of Tsq̓éscen̓ First Nation provides a cultural context around grief. Tscwinúcw-k: The Stars of the Secwépemc opens with a young boy named Malakai playing with his Kyé7e. She passes away soon after, and the book then follows the journey of Malakai as he deals with the loss — using his cultural teachings to remember his Kyé7e, who now lives in the Sky World with the other ancestors. Through stories, Malakai’s mother (Setse7), helps him understand the teaching of Tscwinúcw-k — meaning “we survived the night” — which serves as a reminder that ancestors continue to be there, guiding the people with love. “So what Tscwinúcw-k is, is kind of like an artistic expression,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice