A Two-Spirit Journey is the ‘book to change the narrative’ in 2025

April 10, 2025 64 views

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ​ ​CBC’s competition Canada Reads recently celebrated a memoir published almost a decade ago. “I am grateful that they picked the book,” said Ma-Nee Chacaby, Ojibwe-Cree author of A Two-Spirit Journey. “I didn’t ever think it was ever going to go anywhere. I just wanted other First Nations to start writing their stories. That was my main thing. Maybe if I write, they’ll follow.” A Two-Spirit Journey was published in 2016 by the University of Manitoba Press. Chacaby, who is visually impaired, told her story to non-Indigenous close friend and professional writer Mary Louisa Plummer over Skype during the course of several months in 2013. Plummer typed it and then read the first draft to Chacaby, who rounded it out with additional material….

