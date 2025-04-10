Blueberry River Restoration Society’s chief executive officer talks organization’ ambitions

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Blueberry River Restoration Society is open for collaborative work, and is asking for proposals for impactful restoration projects. Angela D’Amato van den Hout is the CEO of Blueberry River Restoration Society (BRRS), and spoke of the organization’s mandate in an interview with Energeticcity.ca. According to its website, the society was born out of a 2021 Supreme Court decision, which ruled the province violated Blueberry River First Nations’ (BRFN) members’ Treaty 8 rights by failing to account for the impacts of cumulative development, including on fishing, hunting and cultural practices. A government-BRFN partnership was formed, and BRRS was founded in 2023 with a focus on providing funding for ecological restoration projects within BRFN territory. The website reads its…



