New rental building helps bring Squamish Nation members back home

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News A new rental building on Xwemelch’stn (Capilano Reserve) is giving Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) members who have lived away from the area the opportunity to return home. Nation members celebrated the grand opening of the Chenkw Em̓út building Tuesday. The three-storey, 95-unit building is for Squamish Nation members with priority to Elders, youth and families based on a multi-generational housing approach. “[It’s] a really exciting day for the community being able to celebrate this amazing housing project that’s been in the works for the last six years,” said Sarah Silva, a member of the board of directors for Hiy̓ám̓ Housing, a non-profit organization the Nation launched to address housing needs for members. Chenkw Em̓út, meaning “I am home,” is a…



