Carney follows Poilievre in pledging to speed up resource projects

April 10, 2025 67 views

By Anja Karadeglija Liberal Leader Mark Carney took his promise of making Canada an “energy superpower” to the heart of Canada’s oil industry Wednesday, becoming the second party leader in three days to promise to speed up the review process to greenlight major national energy projects. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made a one-project, one-review promise at a campaign stop in northwest British Columbia on Monday. Both parties are trying to convince Canadians they can ditch Canada’s reputation as a place where big projects take far too long to get built. With punishing U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump still dominating much of the election conversation, both the Liberals and Conservatives are wooing Canadians with pitches to reduce Canada’s trade reliance on the U.S. by, among other things, building new pipelines…

