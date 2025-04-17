National News
Mattawa officially extinguishes fireworks sales in the municipality

April 17, 2025 149 views

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca Mattawa has not banned fireworks; however, they are heavily regulated, and now, council has officially banned the sale of fireworks within the municipality. Specifically, the new by-law notes, “No person shall sell Fireworks or Firecrackers, either Family Fireworks or Display Fireworks, or any class thereof, within the Municipality at any time.” Mayor Raymond Bélanger made clear, “Our by-law is not suggesting a ban of fireworks, it is suggesting a ban of sales. We’re hoping the by-law will give us a tool to regulate who and when fireworks are allowed to be used in our town.” Council passed the by-law unanimously. See: Mattawa updates fireworks by-law, bans sales Before the by-law was passed, Aleem Kanji, the Chief Advocacy Officer for the Canadian National…

