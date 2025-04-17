Manitoba, Nunavut premiers hopeful for hydro project, seeking federal help

By Steve Lambert The premiers of Manitoba and Nunavut are hopeful a proposed hydroelectric and fibre optic project is moving closer to fruition and are seeking federal money. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok have signed a memorandum to work together on the project and ask Ottawa for capital funding. The proposed Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link would see a 1,200-kilometre line built through northern Manitoba to several Nunavut communities west of Hudson Bay that currently use diesel to generate electricity. It has been talked about for years and a recent estimate put the cost at $1.6 billion. Manitoba announced this week it would dedicate 50 megawatts from its Crown energy corporation to the project, which Kinew says is only a start. Kinew and Akeeagok met at the Manitoba…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice