The Latest: Judge finds probable cause to hold administration in contempt over deportation order

A federal judge on Wednesday said he has found probable cause to hold President Donald Trump’s administration in criminal contempt of court for violating his orders to turn around planes carrying deportees to El Salvador. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg warned he could refer the matter for prosecution if the administration does not “purge” its contempt. Boasberg said the administration could do so by returning to U.S. custody those who were sent to the El Salvador prison in violation of his order so that they “might avail themselves of their right to challenge their removability.” Here’s the latest: Trump taps Clayton as interim US attorney for New York’s Southern District amid spat with Schumer Trump is picking Jay Clayton to serve as interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District…



