Debate begins with party leaders laying out how they intend to negotiate with Tru

By Nick Murray -CP-As the French language election debate got underway Wednesday night, the four main federal party leaders were asked to lay out policy priorities that have nothing with the United States. But the conversation quickly turned to the elephant in the room — Donald Trump — and how the leaders would deal with the U.S. president. The leaders began the debate by sparring over how to respond to the trade war with the United States and pitching themselves as the best one to negotiate with Trump. Poilievre said that on his first day in office, he would open negotiations with Trump on an agreement put an end to tariffs. “We can’t control Trump. So at the same time, we need to control what we can,” Poilievre said. “That…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice