First Nations health organization expanding supports

By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader First Nations Health Consortium (FNHC) was formed to help people apply for Jordan’s Principle and has found other sources of funding to expand its services to First Nation people in Alberta. In 2017, FNHC was founded by Bigstone Health Commission, Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council (KTC), Maskwacis Health Services, and Siksika Health, to bid to be the organization to help people in Alberta apply for Jordan’s Principle. The First Nations are from each of the three treaty areas in Alberta. Bigstone and KTC are in the region covered by the Lakeside Leader. Maswacis is south of Edmonton. Siksika is south of Strathmore. Each of these First Nations has a seat on the board, but the services are open to all…



