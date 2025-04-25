Local candidates’ roundtable focused on environment and First Nations’ issues

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca Last evening, April 23, candidates in the Nipissing-Timiskaming riding participated in a roundtable discussion focused on environmental and First Nations issues. Specifically, how to mediate climate change and how to remedy PFAS chemicals – also known as forever chemicals – in the region’s drinking water, were two main topics. Further, how to meaningfully consult with First Nations and what to do with nuclear waste rounded out the evening’s themes. The event was organized by Northwatch, an advocate for environmental protection and public participation in environmental decision-making in northeastern Ontario. About 25 people streamed into the basement gym at St. Andrews United Church at 399 Cassells Street to watch the event, which began at 6 p.m. with an opportunity to meet and talk…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice